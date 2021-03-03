New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,090 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of The Brink’s worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $82.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.04 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

