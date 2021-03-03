New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Athene worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 285,872 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

