New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.53 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,374 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,962,000 after purchasing an additional 472,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,483,000 after purchasing an additional 436,217 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,415,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,359,000 after purchasing an additional 289,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $56.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

