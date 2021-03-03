New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,877,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 121,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

