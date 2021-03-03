New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of LendingTree worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.36.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $271.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -89.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.21.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

