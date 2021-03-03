New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,500 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Allison Transmission worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ALSN. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.