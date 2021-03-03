New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 49,350 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Magnite worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,626. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

