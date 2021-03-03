New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,943 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,943 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in BeiGene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BeiGene by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 92.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.25.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total value of $373,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $71,147,292.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,654 shares of company stock valued at $52,967,153 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $306.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.68 and a 200 day moving average of $287.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

