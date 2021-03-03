Newscrypto 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $819,275.00 (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $18.89 million and approximately $819,275.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

