Newton (NEW) Achieves Market Cap of $16.23 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Newton has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $16.23 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.83 or 0.00479355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00072521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00077865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00082870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00487030 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

