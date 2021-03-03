NEXT.coin Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $54,552.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,570.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.53 or 0.01034566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00369443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00012710 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003185 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

