NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Shares Down 4.9%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.96. 148,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 375,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; NexTech University, an app-based solution that allows companies and educational establishments to leverage their existing 2D assets and overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience; NexTech Studios for branded entertainment and immersive 360 experiences; NexTech 3D/AR-360, an end-to-end solution; and ARitize360 that gives customers an interactive experience by transforming their products into AR models, as well as CaptureAR, an AR technology that makes 3D augmented reality creation accessible.

