NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

