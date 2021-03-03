NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.54. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 120,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,523,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.