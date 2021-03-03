NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the January 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NextSource Materials stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17. NextSource Materials has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

