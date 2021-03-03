Nexus Market Capitalization Reaches $92.45 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a market capitalization of $92.45 million and $1.55 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,895,469 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

