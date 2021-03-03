Nicholas Company Inc. Has $51.70 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $51,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $175.15. The stock had a trading volume of 88,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,344. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.90. The company has a market capitalization of $161.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

