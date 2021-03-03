Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,820 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $39,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.81. 35,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,581. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

