Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 181,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,821,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Globus Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 38.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,501 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 110.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 173,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $7,791,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.11. 1,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,460. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

