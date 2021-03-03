NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $135.53. 159,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $213.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $130.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

