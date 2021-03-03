NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $136.15. 37,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,507. The stock has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $130.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.