Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 7.5%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.54. 13,976,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 14,690,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth $260,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 106,907 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 4,391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 860,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 633,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

