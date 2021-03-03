Niobium Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $188,001.35 and $4.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.91 or 0.00778924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00032534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

