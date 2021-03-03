NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 10th (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics’ (NASDAQ:NLSP) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 10th. NLS Pharmaceutics had issued 4,819,277 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.15. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NLSP stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.00.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

