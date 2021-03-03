NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

