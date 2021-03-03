NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NNGRY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NNGRY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.60. 10,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,922. NN Group has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

