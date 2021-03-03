NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 10,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,922. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

