NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NNGRY. Citigroup raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of NNGRY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.60. 10,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,922. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.