Noah Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,890 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,162% compared to the average daily volume of 546 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter worth $12,858,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOAH traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,073. Noah has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $126.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Noah will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

