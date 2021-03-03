Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading Up 1.7%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) shares shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42. 1,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

