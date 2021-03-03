Noku Hits Market Cap of $6.80 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Noku has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $12,888.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noku has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar. One Noku token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00778710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Noku Profile

NOKU is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku Token Trading

