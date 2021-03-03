noob.finance Price Hits $1.00 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One noob.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC on exchanges. noob.finance has a market cap of $21,900.35 and $382.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, noob.finance has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.61 or 0.00474063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00073970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00079227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00083689 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.00485890 BTC.

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

