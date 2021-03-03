Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Gap Up to $235.00

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.07), but opened at GBX 252 ($3.29). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 251 ($3.28), with a volume of 180,647 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of £202.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.74.

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

