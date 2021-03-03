Nord/LB Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of KWS traded down €1.00 ($1.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €71.70 ($84.35). The company had a trading volume of 11,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €39.15 ($46.06) and a 52-week high of €77.00 ($90.59).

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

