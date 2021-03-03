North American Tungsten Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NATUF) Short Interest Update

North American Tungsten Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NATUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the January 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

North American Tungsten stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,832. North American Tungsten has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get North American Tungsten alerts:

North American Tungsten Company Profile

North American Tungsten Corporation Ltd., a tungsten mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and processing of tungsten ores and concentrates. It owns interests in the Cantung mine in the Northwest Territories; the Mactung mineral property on the border of Yukon and Northwest Territories; and other tungsten exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for North American Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.