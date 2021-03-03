North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 28th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,000.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

NASDAQ NMMC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65. North Mountain Merger has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.