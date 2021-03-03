Northeast Investment Management Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after buying an additional 885,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PEP traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $129.47. The company had a trading volume of 270,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,373. The company has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.