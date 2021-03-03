Northeast Investment Management Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.07. 69,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.