Northeast Investment Management Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $10.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.20. The stock had a trading volume of 78,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.03. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.05.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

