Northeast Investment Management Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 348,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average of $142.82. The company has a market capitalization of $363.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $13,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at $192,871,771.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,109,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,844,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,892,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.