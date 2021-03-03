Northeast Investment Management Has $33.47 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 296.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,360 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.0% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 22,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 503.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.03. 302,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

