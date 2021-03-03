Northeast Investment Management Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $19,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,554,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,161,000 after buying an additional 180,251 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after buying an additional 217,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after buying an additional 172,869 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.90. 32,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,955. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $175.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.