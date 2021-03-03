Northeast Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $30.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,033.55. The stock had a trading volume of 57,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,040. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,958.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,722.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

