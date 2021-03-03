Northeast Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.49 on Wednesday, reaching $344.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,347. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.06. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.