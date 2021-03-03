Northeast Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.74. 60,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.18. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

