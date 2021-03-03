Northeast Investment Management Sells 13,251 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 521,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 208,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. 2,065,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,088,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $318.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

