Northeast Investment Management Sells 4,719 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after buying an additional 1,317,497 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,464,000 after buying an additional 1,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after buying an additional 1,015,831 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $123.14. 295,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,093,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.71. The firm has a market cap of $303.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.