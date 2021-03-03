Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.21% of Northrop Grumman worth $104,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,495,837 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.67. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.