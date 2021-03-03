Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the January 28th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 326,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,201 shares of company stock valued at $299,994 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NWN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.47. 354,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $74.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.