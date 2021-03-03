NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of NorthWestern worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $27,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,679 shares of company stock valued at $813,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

